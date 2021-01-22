Wedbush Weighs in on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.53) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $42.91 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 818.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 45,825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,826,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 15,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $716,934.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146,568 shares in the company, valued at $99,879,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 780,835 shares of company stock worth $39,659,887 over the last three months.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.