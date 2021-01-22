Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KAZ Minerals (KZMYY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS: KZMYY) recently:

1/18/2021 – KAZ Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2021 – KAZ Minerals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2021 – KAZ Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/5/2021 – KAZ Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

12/30/2020 – KAZ Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of KZMYY stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. KAZ Minerals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

