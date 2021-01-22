Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2021 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

1/15/2021 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2021 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2021 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $13.00.

1/14/2021 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $6.00 to $13.00.

1/6/2021 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

12/30/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

12/8/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 3,625,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,062,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

