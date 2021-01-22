Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Freshpet (FRPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT):
- 1/21/2021 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00.
- 1/14/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $140.00.
- 1/11/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $145.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,322.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $44,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
