Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Freshpet (FRPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT):

1/21/2021 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00.

1/14/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $140.00.

1/11/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $145.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,322.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $44,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

