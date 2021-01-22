Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Trading Down 7.4%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) shares traded down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.62. 1,289,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,106,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

