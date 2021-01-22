Weingarten Realty Investors Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,437 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,183% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 put options.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,888 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,571,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after purchasing an additional 152,264 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,474,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,631,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,572,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

WRI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

