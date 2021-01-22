Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 7,562 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after buying an additional 758,492 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 367,815 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Unilever by 7,495.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 363,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 358,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 398,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the last quarter.

UL opened at $59.92 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

