Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,299,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

