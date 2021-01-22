Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $203,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $224.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $213.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

