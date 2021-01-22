Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

