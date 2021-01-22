Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Shares of BABA opened at $260.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.16 and a 200 day moving average of $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $703.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

