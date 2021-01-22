Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in Shopify by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Shopify by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,198.15 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,145.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,036.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

