Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,019 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $28,927,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $160.54 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $170.54. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.35.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

