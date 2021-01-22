Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.