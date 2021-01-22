Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CF Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after buying an additional 802,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CF Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,166,000 after buying an additional 149,375 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $43.46 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In related news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

