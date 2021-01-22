Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 72,282 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,282 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,082 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 612,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 806,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,740,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 394,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.1606 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

