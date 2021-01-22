Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,177.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,173.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,658.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

