Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $879.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $841.00 to $879.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $726.94.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $798.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $791.88 and its 200-day moving average is $721.72. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,896 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

