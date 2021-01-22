Wells Fargo & Company Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.