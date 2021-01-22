West African Resources Limited (WAF.V) (CVE:WAF) Shares Down 2%

West African Resources Limited (WAF.V) (CVE:WAF)’s share price traded down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 72,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 260,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$215.88 million and a PE ratio of -9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

About West African Resources Limited (WAF.V) (CVE:WAF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper. Its key asset is the 100% owned Sanbrado gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

