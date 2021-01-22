Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 116,230 Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,000. Methanex makes up about 3.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Methanex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

