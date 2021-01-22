Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 2.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Paychex by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.37. 30,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,828 shares of company stock valued at $19,630,435. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

