Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,614,059 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

