Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $4.57 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000. Centene makes up approximately 2.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,787,000 after purchasing an additional 197,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,801,000 after acquiring an additional 225,690 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 95,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,295. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,974 shares of company stock valued at $29,353,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.74.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

