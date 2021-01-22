Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $8.61 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,000. PayPal accounts for 5.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.36. The company had a trading volume of 301,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $294.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $250.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

