Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 616,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after buying an additional 390,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after buying an additional 264,958 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 701,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,049,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

