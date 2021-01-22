Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 3.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 201,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $289.15. 105,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.