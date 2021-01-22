Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 69,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,014. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,961.35, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

