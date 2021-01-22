Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 100,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

