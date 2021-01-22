Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,681 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 2.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. 38,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.96.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.