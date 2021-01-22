Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $83.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation traded as high as $72.99 and last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 22100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 155.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

