Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,088 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000.

DMO stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

