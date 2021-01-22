Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given Buy Rating at Lake Street Capital

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.82% from the company’s current price.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $105,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.