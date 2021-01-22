WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post sales of $4.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $17.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $18.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in WestRock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in WestRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

