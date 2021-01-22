WeTrust (TRST) Achieves Market Cap of $531,110.63

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $531,110.63 and $40.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00066541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.00587695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00043517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.76 or 0.04128299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016629 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

