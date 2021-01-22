Weyerhaeuser (WY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WY stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

