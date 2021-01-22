Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of WHR traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $195.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,432. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $207.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.