White Pine Investment CO Acquires 835 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.77. 1,648,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average is $126.06. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.