White Pine Investment CO Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

White Pine Investment CO grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 3.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

MS traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. 14,772,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,105,621. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.