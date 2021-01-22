White Pine Investment CO Buys 9,212 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 4.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.49% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,283. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43.

