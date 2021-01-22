White Pine Investment CO Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.52% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 89,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42,503 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 448.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 60,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 49,489 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 268.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000.

RODM traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 579,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,663. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

