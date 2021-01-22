White Pine Investment CO Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. 3,643,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,100. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

