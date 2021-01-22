White Pine Investment CO Has $5.99 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.12. 4,131,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,805. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

