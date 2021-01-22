White Pine Investment CO Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,045,000 after buying an additional 871,071 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.38. 4,436,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,131. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

