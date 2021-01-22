White Pine Investment CO Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.19% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after buying an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 276,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

GIGB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. 83,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,990. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72.

