WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $138.55 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 101.8% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $138.55 million and approximately $706,987.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019369 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008875 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

