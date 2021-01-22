Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.99

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $8.48. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 269,243 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $351.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

