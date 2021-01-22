Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Shares Down 8.9%

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 4,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 68,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WHZT)

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2019, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 368.3 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 44 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states.

