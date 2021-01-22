William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $514.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $554.29 and a 200-day moving average of $521.50. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after acquiring an additional 118,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 98.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

