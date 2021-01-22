William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.
Shares of MKTX stock opened at $514.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $554.29 and a 200-day moving average of $521.50. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45.
In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after acquiring an additional 118,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 98.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.
