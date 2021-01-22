William Blair Weighs in on Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Victory Capital stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

